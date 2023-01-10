BEIJING, Jan. 10 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2023 ) --:China's national badminton team has begun its new season campaign at the Malaysia Open after completing a month-long winter training camp.

The Malaysia Open gets underway in Kuala Lumpur on Tuesday and will last until Sunday.

During their training period, which started in mid-December at their base in Lingshui, south China's Hainan Province, China's shuttlers conducted a series of fitness tests, including 30m sprints, 3,000m running, squats and rope skipping.

The team also participated in a week-long military training.

"The 2022 season has made everyone aware of the importance of physical preparation, and fitness tests have enabled players to evaluate their physical condition and identify areas for improvement," said Zhang Jun, president of the Chinese Badminton Association.

"As has been our tradition for many years, military training will help the team fit into winter training with a better attitude," he added.