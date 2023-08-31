Open Menu

China's Baidu Rolls Out ChatGPT Rival To Public

Sumaira FH Published August 31, 2023 | 09:20 AM

Beijing, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2023 ) :China's Baidu rolled out its ChatGPT rival ERNIE Bot to the public on Thursday, in a major leap for the country's tech sector as it aims to cash in on the global artificial intelligence gold rush.

The Chinese government introduced fresh regulations this month for AI developers, aiming to allow them to stay in the race with the likes of microsoft and OpenAI but still tightly controlling information online.

ERNIE Bot is the first domestic AI app to be fully available to the public in China. It is not available outside the country.

"We are thrilled to share that ERNIE Bot is now fully open to the general public starting August 31," Baidu said in a statement on Thursday.

"In addition to ERNIE Bot, Baidu is set to launch a suite of new AI-native apps that allow users to fully experience the four core abilities of generative AI: understanding, generation, reasoning, and memory.

" ERNIE Bot was released in March but its availability was limited.

By making it widely available, Baidu will be able to gain "massive" human feedback to improve the app at a swift pace, CEO Robin Li was quoted as saying in the statement.

Generative AI apps are trained on vast amounts of data as well as their interactions with users so they can answer questions, including complex ones, in human-like language.

The rapid success of US-based OpenAI's ChatGPT -- which is banned in China -- sparked an international race to develop rival apps, including image and video generators, but also widespread alarm about the potential for abuse and disinformation.

