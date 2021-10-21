UrduPoint.com

China's Beibu Gulf Port Sees Rise In Cargo Throughput

Faizan Hashmi 11 minutes ago Thu 21st October 2021 | 02:40 PM

China's Beibu Gulf Port sees rise in cargo throughput

NANNING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2021 ) :Beibu Gulf Port in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region saw its cargo throughput rise 10.29 percent year on year to over 200 million tonnes in the first nine months of 2021.

Over 4.18 million twenty-foot equivalent unit containers were handled at the port during the same period, up 19.

11 percent year on year, according to the Beibu Gulf Port Group.

Beibu Gulf Port currently has more than 270 productive berths. Over 50 shipping routes link the gulf with more than 300 ports around the world.

Guangxi's Beibu Gulf serves as an important transit point in the New International Land-Sea Trade Corridor, a trade and logistics passage jointly built by western Chinese provincial regions and Singapore.

Related Topics

World China Singapore Same Million

Recent Stories

Ukraine sets new Covid infections and deaths recor ..

Ukraine sets new Covid infections and deaths records

27 minutes ago
 Mirage 2000 Fighter Jet Crashes in India, Pilot Su ..

Mirage 2000 Fighter Jet Crashes in India, Pilot Survives - Indian Air Force

27 minutes ago
 T20 World Cup 2021 Match 09 Bangladesh Vs. Papua N ..

T20 World Cup 2021 Match 09 Bangladesh Vs. Papua New Guinea (PNG), Live Score, H ..

33 minutes ago
 Information Attacks on Sputnik V Become More Frequ ..

Information Attacks on Sputnik V Become More Frequent - RDIF

37 minutes ago
 China Tested Hypersonic Weapon Twice in Summer 202 ..

China Tested Hypersonic Weapon Twice in Summer 2021 - Reports

37 minutes ago
 EU Should Agree on States Whose Citizens Will Be B ..

EU Should Agree on States Whose Citizens Will Be Banned From Belarus Travel - Mi ..

37 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.