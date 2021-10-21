NANNING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2021 ) :Beibu Gulf Port in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region saw its cargo throughput rise 10.29 percent year on year to over 200 million tonnes in the first nine months of 2021.

Over 4.18 million twenty-foot equivalent unit containers were handled at the port during the same period, up 19.

11 percent year on year, according to the Beibu Gulf Port Group.

Beibu Gulf Port currently has more than 270 productive berths. Over 50 shipping routes link the gulf with more than 300 ports around the world.

Guangxi's Beibu Gulf serves as an important transit point in the New International Land-Sea Trade Corridor, a trade and logistics passage jointly built by western Chinese provincial regions and Singapore.