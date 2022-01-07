UrduPoint.com

China's Benchmark Interbank Gold Prices Higher Thursday

Muhammad Irfan Published January 07, 2022 | 05:10 PM

China's benchmark interbank gold prices higher Thursday

BEIJING, Jan 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2022 ) :China's benchmark prices for spot interbank gold transactions were higher Thursday, according to the China Foreign Exchange Trade System.

The benchmark price for gold of 99.95 percent pure or above stood at 372.92 Yuan (about 58.52 U.S. Dollars) per gram, up 1.

92 yuan from the previous trading day, and that for gold of 99.99 percent pure or above went up 1.54 yuan to 372.84 yuan per gram.

Spot transaction prices on the interbank price inquiry market are allowed to rise or fall within 15 percent from the benchmark prices each trading day.

The interbank gold price inquiry business was introduced in 2012 to enhance market liquidity and enrich trading models.

Related Topics

Exchange Business China Price Gold Market From

Recent Stories

China Opposes External Forces Provoking Unrest, 'C ..

China Opposes External Forces Provoking Unrest, 'Color Revolution' in Kazakhstan ..

10 minutes ago
 Price of tomatoes, flour, eggs, other food items g ..

Price of tomatoes, flour, eggs, other food items go down

11 minutes ago
 French Foreign Minister Convinced Iran Nuclear Dea ..

French Foreign Minister Convinced Iran Nuclear Deal Can Still Be Revived

11 minutes ago
 What skipper’s father say after he won Cricketer ..

What skipper’s father say after he won Cricketer of the Year 2021?  

21 minutes ago
 Over 3,800 Detained, 26 Killed in Kazakhstan Durin ..

Over 3,800 Detained, 26 Killed in Kazakhstan During Unrest - Reports

15 minutes ago
 European Commission's President Says EU Ready to H ..

European Commission's President Says EU Ready to Help Kazakhstan

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.