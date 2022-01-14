UrduPoint.com

China's Benchmark Interbank Gold Prices Higher Friday

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 14, 2022 | 03:10 PM

China's benchmark interbank gold prices higher Friday

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2022 ) :China's benchmark prices for spot interbank gold transactions were higher Friday, according to the China Foreign Exchange Trade System.

The benchmark price for gold of 99.95 percent pure or above stood at 374.61 Yuan (58.83 U.S. Dollars) per gram, up 1.

06 yuan from the previous trading day, and that for gold of 99.99 percent pure or above went up 0.98 yuan to 374.29 yuan per gram.

Spot transaction prices on the interbank price inquiry market are allowed to rise or fall within 15 percent from the benchmark prices each trading day.

The interbank gold price inquiry business was introduced in 2012 to enhance market liquidity and enrich trading models.

