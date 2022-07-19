UrduPoint.com

China's Benchmark Interbank Gold Prices Higher Tuesday

Umer Jamshaid Published July 19, 2022 | 04:00 PM

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2022 ) (APP):China's benchmark prices for spot interbank gold transactions were higher Tuesday, according to the China Foreign Exchange Trade System.

The benchmark price for gold of 99.95 percent pure or above stood at 373.43 Yuan (about 55.36 U.S. Dollars) per gram, up 1.

41 yuan from the previous trading day, while that for gold of 99.99 percent pure or above went up 2.11 yuan to 374 yuan per gram.

Spot transaction prices on the interbank price inquiry market are allowed to rise or fall within 15 percent from the benchmark prices each trading day.

The interbank gold price inquiry business was introduced in 2012 to enhance market liquidity and enrich trading models.

