BEIJING, Aug. 31 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2022 ) --:China's benchmark prices for spot interbank gold transactions were higher Wednesday, according to the China Foreign Exchange Trade System.

The benchmark price for gold of 99.95 percent pure or above stood at 388.98 Yuan (about 56.45 U.S.

Dollars) per gram, up 1.42 yuan from the previous trading day, while that for gold of 99.99 percent pure or above went up 1.4 yuan to 388.9 yuan per gram.

Spot transaction prices on the interbank price inquiry market are allowed to rise or fall within 15 percent from the benchmark prices each trading day.