China's Benchmark Interbank Gold Prices Higher Wednesday

Published November 23, 2022

BEIJING, Nov. 23 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2022 ) --:China's benchmark prices for spot interbank gold transactions were higher Wednesday, according to the China Foreign Exchange Trade System.

The benchmark price for gold that is 99.95 percent pure or above stood at 404.99 Yuan (about 56.82 U.S.

Dollars) per gram, up 0.4 yuan from the previous trading day, while the price for gold that is 99.99 percent pure or above went up 0.22 yuan to 404.93 yuan per gram.

Spot transaction prices on the interbank price inquiry market are allowed to rise or fall within 15 percent from the benchmark prices each trading day.

