China's Benchmark Interbank Gold Prices Higher Friday

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 02, 2022 | 12:10 PM

BEIJING, Dec. 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2022 ) :China's benchmark prices for spot interbank gold transactions were higher Friday, according to the China Foreign Exchange Trade System.

The benchmark price for gold that is 99.95 percent pure or above stood at 407.79 Yuan (about 58 U.S. Dollars) per gram, up 2.

11 yuan from the previous trading day, while the price for gold that is 99.99 percent pure or above went up 1.72 yuan to 407.48 yuan per gram.

Spot transaction prices on the interbank price inquiry market are allowed to rise or fall within 15 percent from the benchmark prices each trading day.

The interbank gold price inquiry business was introduced in 2012 to enhance market liquidity and enrich trading models.

