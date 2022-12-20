UrduPoint.com

China's Benchmark Interbank Gold Prices Higher Tuesday

Sumaira FH Published December 20, 2022 | 05:10 PM

China's benchmark interbank gold prices higher Tuesday

BEIJING, Dec. 20 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2022 ) :China's benchmark prices for spot interbank gold transactions were higher Tuesday, according to the China Foreign Exchange Trade System.

The benchmark price for gold that is 99.95 percent pure or above stood at 405.51 Yuan (about 58.0 U.S.

Dollars) per gram, up 2.8 yuan from the previous trading day, while the price for gold that is 99.99 percent pure or above went up 2.1 yuan to 405.79 yuan per gram.

Spot transaction prices on the interbank price inquiry market are allowed to rise or fall within 15 percent from the benchmark prices each trading day.

