BEIJING, March 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2023 ) :-- China's benchmark prices for spot interbank gold transactions were higher Thursday, according to the China Foreign Exchange Trade System.

The benchmark price for gold that is 99.95 percent pure or above stood at 414 Yuan (about 60.17 U.S.

Dollars) per gram, up 0.84 yuan from the previous trading day, while the price for gold that is 99.99 percent pure or above went up 2.06 yuan to 414.75 yuan per gram.

Spot transaction prices on the interbank price inquiry market are allowed to rise or fall within 15 percent from the benchmark prices each trading day.