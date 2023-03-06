UrduPoint.com

China's Benchmark Interbank Gold Prices Higher Monday

Muhammad Irfan Published March 06, 2023 | 04:30 PM

BEIJING, March 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2023 ) :China's benchmark prices for spot interbank gold transactions were higher Monday, according to the China Foreign Exchange Trade System.

The benchmark price for gold that is 99.95 percent pure or above stood at 416.00 Yuan (about 60.33 U.S.

Dollars) per gram, up 1.76 yuan from the previous trading day, while the price for gold that is 99.99 percent pure or above went up 1.91 yuan to 416.21 yuan per gram.

Spot transaction prices on the interbank price inquiry market are allowed to rise or fall within 15 percent from the benchmark prices each trading day.

