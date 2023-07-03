Open Menu

China's Benchmark Interbank Gold Prices Higher Monday

Sumaira FH Published July 03, 2023 | 12:30 PM

China's benchmark interbank gold prices higher Monday

BEIJING, July 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2023 ) --:China's benchmark prices for spot interbank gold transactions were higher Monday, according to the China Foreign Exchange Trade System.

The benchmark price for gold that is 99.95 percent pure or above stood at 449.98 Yuan (about 62.36 U.S.

Dollars) per gram, up 2.78 yuan from the previous trading day, while the price for gold that is 99.99 percent pure or above gained 1.38 yuan to 448.47 yuan per gram.

Spot transaction prices on the interbank price inquiry market are allowed to rise or fall within 15 percent from the benchmark prices each trading day.

