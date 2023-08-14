Open Menu

China's Benchmark Interbank Gold Prices Higher Monday

BEIJING, Aug. 14 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2023 ) --:China's benchmark prices for spot interbank gold transactions were higher Monday, according to the China Foreign Exchange Trade System.

The benchmark price for gold that is 99.95 percent pure or above stood at 453.9 Yuan (63.3 U.S.

Dollars) per gram, up one yuan from the previous trading day, while the price for gold that is 99.99 percent pure or above gained 1.63 yuan to 455.25 yuan per gram.

Spot transaction prices on the interbank price inquiry market are allowed to rise or fall within 15 percent from the benchmark prices each trading day.

