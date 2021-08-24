UrduPoint.com

China's Benchmark Interbank Gold Prices Lower Tuesday

Faizan Hashmi 38 minutes ago Tue 24th August 2021 | 10:30 AM

China's benchmark interbank gold prices lower Tuesday

BEIJING, Aug. 24 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2021 ) :China's benchmark prices for spot interbank gold transactions were lower Tuesday, according to the China Foreign Exchange Trade System.

The benchmark price for gold of 99.95 percent pure or above stood at 373.91 Yuan (about 57.7 U.S. Dollars) per gram, down 0.

36 yuan per gram from the previous trading day, and that for gold of 99.99 percent pure or above went down 0.73 yuan to 373.66 yuan per gram.

Spot transaction prices on the interbank price inquiry market are allowed to rise or fall within 15 percent from the benchmark prices each trading day.

The interbank gold price inquiry business was introduced in 2012 to enhance market liquidity and enrich trading models.

Related Topics

Exchange Business China Price Gold Market From

Recent Stories

Masses not getting benefit of reduced oil prices: ..

Masses not getting benefit of reduced oil prices: Mian Zahid Hussain

5 seconds ago
 realme Kicks-off its Fan Fest 2021 in Pakistan wit ..

Realme Kicks-off its Fan Fest 2021 in Pakistan with Tons of Exciting Discounts a ..

25 minutes ago
 Careem further strengthens its Government Relation ..

Careem further strengthens its Government Relations and Public Policy domain

33 minutes ago
 India reports 25,467 new COVID-19 cases

India reports 25,467 new COVID-19 cases

38 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 August 2021

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 24th August 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 24th August 2021

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.