China's Benchmark Interbank Gold Prices Lower Friday

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Fri 27th August 2021 | 06:50 PM

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2021 ) :China's benchmark prices for spot interbank gold transactions were lower Friday, according to the China Foreign Exchange Trade System.

The benchmark price for gold of 99.95 percent pure or above stood at 373 Yuan (about 57.5 U.S. Dollars) per gram, down 1.

83 yuan per gram from the previous trading day, and that for gold of 99.99 percent pure or above went down 1.13 yuan to 373.27 yuan per gram.

Spot transaction prices on the interbank price inquiry market are allowed to rise or fall within 15 percent from the benchmark prices each trading day.

The interbank gold price inquiry business was introduced in 2012 to enhance market liquidity and enrich trading models.

