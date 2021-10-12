UrduPoint.com

China's Benchmark Interbank Gold Prices Lower Tuesday

Tue 12th October 2021 | 03:00 PM

BEIJING, Oct. 12 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2021 ) :China's benchmark prices for spot interbank gold transactions were lower Tuesday, according to the China Foreign Exchange Trade System.

The benchmark price for gold of 99.95 percent pure or above stood at 365.2 Yuan (56.67 U.S. Dollars) per gram, down 1.

53 yuan per gram from the previous trading day, and that for gold of 99.99 percent pure or above went down 0.75 yuan to 365.15 yuan per gram.

Spot transaction prices on the interbank price inquiry market are allowed to rise or fall within 15 percent from the benchmark prices each trading day.

The interbank gold price inquiry business was introduced in 2012 to enhance market liquidity and enrich trading models.

