China's Benchmark Interbank Gold Prices Lower Thursday

Umer Jamshaid Published September 01, 2022 | 12:40 PM

BEIJING, Sep 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2022 ) :China's benchmark prices for spot interbank gold transactions were lower Thursday, according to the China Foreign Exchange Trade System.

The benchmark price for gold of 99.95 percent pure or above stood at 386 Yuan (about 56.1 U.S. Dollars) per gram, down 2.

98 yuan from the previous trading day, while that for gold of 99.99 percent pure or above went down 2.07 yuan to 386.83 yuan per gram.

Spot transaction prices on the interbank price inquiry market are allowed to rise or fall within 15 percent from the benchmark prices each trading day.

The interbank gold price inquiry business was introduced in 2012 to enhance market liquidity and enrich trading models.

