China's Benchmark Interbank Gold Prices Lower Friday

Muhammad Irfan Published September 16, 2022 | 04:30 PM

China's benchmark interbank gold prices lower Friday

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2022 ) :China's benchmark prices for spot interbank gold transactions were lower Friday, according to the China Foreign Exchange Trade System.

The benchmark price for gold of 99.95 percent pure or above stood at 386.03 Yuan (about 56 U.S. Dollars) per gram, down 0.

87 yuan from the previous trading day, while that for gold of 99.99 percent pure or above went down 1.3 yuan to 385.36 yuan per gram.

Spot transaction prices on the interbank price inquiry market are allowed to rise or fall within 15 percent from the benchmark prices each trading day.

The interbank gold price inquiry business was introduced in 2012 to enhance market liquidity and enrich trading models.

