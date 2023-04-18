UrduPoint.com

China's Benchmark Interbank Gold Prices Lower Tuesday

Sumaira FH Published April 18, 2023 | 02:30 PM

China's benchmark interbank gold prices lower Tuesday

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2023 ) :China's benchmark prices for spot interbank gold transactions were lower Tuesday, according to the China Foreign Exchange Trade System.

The benchmark price for gold that is 99.95 percent pure or above stood at 444.27 Yuan (64.56 U.S.

Dollars) per gram, down 5.26 yuan from the previous trading day, while the price for gold that is 99.99 percent pure or above went down 3.91 yuan to 445.44 yuan per gram.

Spot transaction prices on the interbank price inquiry market are allowed to rise or fall within 15 percent from the benchmark prices each trading day.

