BEIJING, May 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2023 ) --:China's benchmark prices for spot interbank gold transactions were lower Thursday, according to the China Foreign Exchange Trade System.

The benchmark price for gold that is 99.95 percent pure or above stood at 443.34 Yuan (about 64.2 U.S.

Dollars) per gram, down 2.3 yuan from the previous trading day, while the price for gold that is 99.99 percent pure or above went down 3.35 yuan to 443.37 yuan per gram.

Spot transaction prices on the interbank price inquiry market are allowed to rise or fall within 15 percent from the benchmark prices each trading day.