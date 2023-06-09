UrduPoint.com

China's Benchmark Interbank Gold Prices Lower Friday

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 09, 2023 | 12:10 PM

China's benchmark interbank gold prices lower Friday

BEIJING, June 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2023 ) :-- China's benchmark prices for spot interbank gold transactions were lower Friday, according to the China Foreign Exchange Trade System.

The benchmark price for gold that is 99.95 percent pure or above stood at 446.88 Yuan (about 62.84 U.S. Dollars) per gram, down 3.

12 yuan from the previous trading day, while the price for gold that is 99.99 percent pure or above fell 1.7 yuan to 447.59 yuan per gram.

Spot transaction prices on the interbank price inquiry market are allowed to rise or fall within 15 percent from the benchmark prices each trading day.

The interbank gold price inquiry business was introduced in 2012 to enhance market liquidity and enrich trading models.

