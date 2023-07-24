Open Menu

China's Benchmark Interbank Gold Prices Lower Monday

Muhammad Irfan Published July 24, 2023 | 02:50 PM

China's benchmark interbank gold prices lower Monday

BEJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2023 ) :China's benchmark prices for spot interbank gold transactions were lower Monday, according to the China Foreign Exchange Trade System.

The benchmark price for gold that is 99.95 percent pure or above stood at 458.19 Yuan (about 64.13 U.S. Dollars) per gram, down 0.

5 yuan from the previous trading day, while the price for gold that is 99.99 percent pure or above lost 2.61 yuan to 458.33 yuan per gram.

Spot transaction prices on the interbank price inquiry market are allowed to rise or fall within 15 percent from the benchmark prices each trading day.

The interbank gold price inquiry business was introduced in 2012 to enhance market liquidity and enrich trading models.

Related Topics

Exchange Business China Price Gold Market From

Recent Stories

OIC Secretary-General Suspends the Status of the S ..

OIC Secretary-General Suspends the Status of the Special Envoy of the Kingdom of ..

16 minutes ago
 Secretary-General Calls for Formulating Plans to D ..

Secretary-General Calls for Formulating Plans to Develop the OIC Humanitarian Ac ..

21 minutes ago
 Dubai Customs posts robust H1 performance with 14 ..

Dubai Customs posts robust H1 performance with 14 million transactions processed ..

26 minutes ago
 Infinix NOTE 30 Pro series: Embracing All-Round Fa ..

Infinix NOTE 30 Pro series: Embracing All-Round FastCharge Revolution!

33 minutes ago
 SC restrains LEAs from arresting Imran Khan in law ..

SC restrains LEAs from arresting Imran Khan in lawyer's murder case

50 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi City Municipality carries out inspection ..

Abu Dhabi City Municipality carries out inspection campaign on construction site ..

55 minutes ago
Mohammad Haris reviews Pakistan Shaheens' title tr ..

Mohammad Haris reviews Pakistan Shaheens' title triumph in Sri Lanka

1 hour ago
 Abu Dhabi Maritime, ADNOC Distribution to explore ..

Abu Dhabi Maritime, ADNOC Distribution to explore marine refuelling facilities a ..

2 hours ago
 Int'l conference on ‘Decade of CPEC and Belt & R ..

Int'l conference on ‘Decade of CPEC and Belt & Road Initiative’ underway in ..

3 hours ago
 104,000 subscribers to General Pension and Social ..

104,000 subscribers to General Pension and Social Security Authority by June

3 hours ago
 Tayyab Tahir's century earns Shaheens' ACC Men's E ..

Tayyab Tahir's century earns Shaheens' ACC Men's Emerging Teams Asia Cup trophy

3 hours ago
 Pak-US Education Alliance bridging both nations: M ..

Pak-US Education Alliance bridging both nations: Masood

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous