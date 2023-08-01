Open Menu

China's Benchmark Interbank Gold Prices Lower Tuesday

Umer Jamshaid Published August 01, 2023 | 02:40 PM

BEIJING,Aug 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2023 ) :China's benchmark prices for spot interbank gold transactions were lower Tuesday, according to the China Foreign Exchange Trade System.

The benchmark price for gold that is 99.95 percent pure or above stood at 454.92 Yuan (about 63.8 U.S. Dollars) per gram, down 0.

17 yuan from the previous trading day, while the price for gold that is 99.99 percent pure or above shed 0.33 yuan to 455.35 yuan per gram.

Spot transaction prices on the interbank price inquiry market are allowed to rise or fall within 15 percent from the benchmark prices each trading day.

The interbank gold price inquiry business was introduced in 2012 to enhance market liquidity and enrich trading models.

