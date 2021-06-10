UrduPoint.com
China's Benchmark Interbank Gold Prices Mixed Thursday

Muhammad Irfan 13 minutes ago Thu 10th June 2021 | 05:51 PM

China's benchmark interbank gold prices mixed Thursday

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2021 ) :China's benchmark prices for spot interbank gold transactions were mixed Thursday, according to the China Foreign Exchange Trade System.

The benchmark price for gold of 99.95 percent pure or above stood at 385.81 Yuan (60.31 U.S. Dollars) per gram, down 0.

31 yuan from the previous trading day, and that for gold of 99.99 percent pure or above rose 0.7 yuan to 386 yuan per gram.

Spot transaction prices on the interbank price inquiry market are allowed to rise or fall within 15 percent from the benchmark prices each trading day.

The interbank gold price inquiry business was introduced in 2012 to enhance market liquidity and enrich trading models.

