China's Benchmark Interbank Gold Prices Mixed

Umer Jamshaid Published July 27, 2022 | 04:00 PM

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2022 ) APP):China's benchmark prices for spot interbank gold transactions were mixed Wednesday, according to the China Foreign Exchange Trade System.

The benchmark price for gold of 99.95 percent pure or above stood at 375.9 Yuan (55.5 U.S. Dollars) per gram, down 0.

48 yuan from the previous trading day, while that for gold of 99.99 percent pure or above went up 0.1 yuan to 377.18 yuan per gram.

Spot transaction prices on the interbank price inquiry market are allowed to rise or fall within 15 percent from the benchmark prices each trading day.

The interbank gold price inquiry business was introduced in 2012 to enhance market liquidity and enrich trading models.

