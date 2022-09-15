UrduPoint.com

China's Benchmark Interbank Gold Prices Mixed Wednesday

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 15, 2022 | 03:20 PM

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2022 ) :China's benchmark prices for spot interbank gold transactions were mixed Wednesday, according to the China Foreign Exchange Trade System.

The benchmark price for gold of 99.95 percent pure or above stood at 389.4 Yuan (about 56.34 U.S. Dollars) per gram, up 0.

27 yuan from the previous trading day, while that for gold of 99.99 percent pure or above went down 0.76 yuan to 389.37 yuan per gram.

Spot transaction prices on the interbank price inquiry market are allowed to rise or fall within 15 percent from the benchmark prices each trading day.

The interbank gold price inquiry business was introduced in 2012 to enhance market liquidity and enrich trading models.

