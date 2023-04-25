UrduPoint.com

China's Benchmark Interbank Gold Prices Mixed Tuesday

Sumaira FH Published April 25, 2023 | 05:10 PM

China's benchmark interbank gold prices mixed Tuesday

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2023 ) :China's benchmark prices for spot interbank gold transactions were mixed Tuesday, according to the China Foreign Exchange Trade System.

The benchmark price for gold that is 99.95 percent pure or above stood at 441.09 Yuan (about 64.07 U.S.

Dollars) per gram, up 9.12 yuan from the previous trading day, while the price for gold that is 99.99 percent pure or above went down 0.8 yuan to 441.64 yuan per gram.

Spot transaction prices on the interbank price inquiry market are allowed to rise or fall within 15 percent from the benchmark prices each trading day.

