China's Benchmark Interbank Gold Prices Mixed Monday

Sumaira FH Published July 17, 2023 | 05:00 PM

China's benchmark interbank gold prices mixed Monday

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2023 ) :-- China's benchmark prices for spot interbank gold transactions were mixed Monday, according to the China Foreign Exchange Trade System.

The benchmark price for gold that is 99.95 percent pure or above stood at 453.72 Yuan (about 63.61 U.S.

Dollars) per gram, up 0.33 yuan from the previous trading day, while the price for gold that is 99.99 percent pure or above lost 2.4 yuan to 452.5 yuan per gram.

Spot transaction prices on the interbank price inquiry market are allowed to rise or fall within 15 percent from the benchmark prices each trading day.

