China's Beverage Sales Up In H1

Published July 30, 2022

China's beverage sales up in H1

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2022 ) :China's beverage sales climbed 8.2 percent year on year in the first half of the year, data from the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology showed.

Retail sales of beverage products reached 147.36 billion Yuan (about 21.85 billion U.S.

Dollars) in the period, according to the ministry.

The output of China's major beverage manufacturers, each with annual revenue of at least 20 million yuan, edged down 1.5 percent from one year ago to 90.66 million tonnes in the first six months.

In June alone, these firms produced about 18.28 million tonnes of beverages, down 2.8 percent year on year, the data also showed.

