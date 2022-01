(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Beijing, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2022 ) :The birth rate in China plummeted to a record low last year, official data showed Monday.

The birth rate of the world's second-biggest economy slipped to 7.52 births per 1,000 people, according to National Bureau of Statistics data, down from 8.52 in 2020 and the lowest rate since comparative records began in 1978.