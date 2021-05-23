BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2021 ) :China's Bond Connect program saw robust activity in April, kicking off the second quarter on a high, according to a report released by Bond Connect Co., Ltd.

The program saw a total of 5,340 trade tickets last month, with an average daily turnover of 24.7 billion Yuan (about 3.84 billion U.S. Dollars), read the report.

The total monthly trading volume under the program hit 519.

2 billion yuan, the report shows.

Chinese government bonds and policy financial bonds are investors' major focuses, according to the report.

By the end of April, Bond Connect had 2,505 approved investors, including 76 of the top 100 global asset-management companies, per the report.

The Bond Connect program, launched in July 2017, is a mutual market-access scheme that allows overseas investors to invest in the Chinese mainland's interbank bond market.