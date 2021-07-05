BEIJING, July 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2021 ) :China's box office revenue topped 28 billion Yuan (about 4.33 billion U.S. Dollars) as of Monday afternoon this year.

The milestone this year hit almost a month later than in 2019, when the same total was achieved on June 6, according to data from box office tracker Maoyan.

Eight of the top 10 earners at China's box office this year are domestic productions.

Comedian and actress Jia Ling's maiden directorial project "Hi, Mom" and Wanda Pictures' comedy "Detective Chinatown 3" lead the yearly chart, with total respective earnings of 5.41 billion yuan and 4.52 billion yuan, or approximately 19 percent and 16 percent of the total.

The only two foreign films in the top 10 are the U.S. productions "F9: The Fast Saga" and "Godzilla vs Kong," respectively ranking third and fourth with 1.39 billion yuan and 1.23 billion yuan.