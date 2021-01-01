BEIJING, Jan. 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2021 ) :China's box office revenue has exceeded 20 billion Yuan (about 3.07 billion U.S. Dollars) in 2020, according to the China Film Administration Friday.

The yearly box office collection totaled 20.

42 billion yuan, with 83.72 percent coming from domestic productions.

China's movie industry has taken the lead in recovery from the impact of the COVID-19 epidemic, as cinemas in urban areas sold 548 million tickets last year.