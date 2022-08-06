UrduPoint.com

China's Bulk Commodity Growth Eases In July

Sumaira FH Published August 06, 2022 | 03:10 PM

China's bulk commodity growth eases in July

BEIJING, Aug. 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2022 ) :China's bulk commodity market saw slower growth in July compared with the previous month, industrial data showed.

The China Bulk Merchandise Index, a gauge of domestic bulk commodity market growth, stood above the boom-or-bust line of 100 percent at 101.3 percent last month, down 0.

2 percentage points from that in June, according to the China Federation of Logistics and Purchasing (CFLP).

The sub-indices for bulk commodity supply and stocks continued to rise, while the sub-index for sales posted a consecutive decline.

In August, the effect of China's pro-growth policies such as increasing infrastructure investment, accelerating the issuance of special-purpose bonds and supporting the real-estate sector will further emerge, boding well for the bulk commodity market, said the CFLP.

Related Topics

China June July August Stocks Market From

Recent Stories

Fawad asks Ministers concerned if Pak airspace use ..

Fawad asks Ministers concerned if Pak airspace used for drone strike

1 hour ago
 Israeli air strikes in Gaza: Ten Palestinian inclu ..

Israeli air strikes in Gaza: Ten Palestinian including five years old girl marty ..

1 hour ago
 UAE to invest 1b$ in Pakistan's different sectors

UAE to invest 1b$ in Pakistan's different sectors

2 hours ago
 PM establishes relief fund assistance for people o ..

PM establishes relief fund assistance for people of flooded areas

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 August 2022

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 6th Aug ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 6th August 2022

6 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.