UrduPoint.com

China's Busiest Port Hits Record 1.2 Bln Tonnes Of Cargo Throughput

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 14, 2022 | 02:00 PM

China's busiest port hits record 1.2 bln tonnes of cargo throughput

NINGBO, Jan. 14 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2022 ) :The annual cargo throughput of China's busiest port, the Port of Ningbo Zhoushan in the eastern province of Zhejiang, reached a record high of 1.2 billion tonnes in 2021, up 4.4 percent year on year, the provincial port and navigation management center said Friday.

The port has held the world's highest cargo throughput record for 13 consecutive years, while its container throughput surpassed 31 million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) in 2021, ranking third globally, an 8.2 percent year-on-year increase.

By the end of 2021, the sea routes of the port totaled 287, with an increase of 27 routes from the end of 2020.

Related Topics

World China Ningbo 2020 From Billion Million

Recent Stories

Australia cancels Tennis player Djokovic’s visa ..

Australia cancels Tennis player Djokovic’s visa again

9 minutes ago
 The Gorgeous vivo V23e — Tech Gurus’ Opinion

The Gorgeous vivo V23e — Tech Gurus’ Opinion

50 minutes ago
 Taliban Delegation Heads for Turkmenistan for Trad ..

Taliban Delegation Heads for Turkmenistan for Trade, Energy Talks - Source

57 minutes ago
 UNICEF, UNDP with support from SoLF launch Youth C ..

UNICEF, UNDP with support from SoLF launch Youth Challenge in Pakistan

1 hour ago
 Inflation in Argentina Jumps 50.9% in 2021 Becomin ..

Inflation in Argentina Jumps 50.9% in 2021 Becoming Highest Figure in Latin Amer ..

1 hour ago
 North Korea Fires Presumably 2 Ballistic Missiles ..

North Korea Fires Presumably 2 Ballistic Missiles From North Pyongan Province - ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.