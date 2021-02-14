HANGZHOU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2021 ) :China's busiest port, the Port of Ningbo Zhoushan in the eastern province of Zhejiang, reported strong growth in container throughput in January.

The port's container throughput exceeded 2.88 million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) last month, a year-on-year increase of 14.5 percent, according to the port operator.

The port has newly opened one near-sea shipping route, increasing its total number of shipping routes to 261.

The port handled more than 1.17 billion tonnes of cargo in 2020, up over 4 percent year on year and ranking first in the world for a 12th straight year, showed statistics from the Ministry of Transport.The port's container throughput hit 28.72 million TEUs last year, up over 4 percent year on year and ranking third globally.