UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China's Busiest Port Sees Robust Container Throughput Growth

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Sun 14th February 2021 | 12:10 PM

China's busiest port sees robust container throughput growth

HANGZHOU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2021 ) :China's busiest port, the Port of Ningbo Zhoushan in the eastern province of Zhejiang, reported strong growth in container throughput in January.

The port's container throughput exceeded 2.88 million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) last month, a year-on-year increase of 14.5 percent, according to the port operator.

The port has newly opened one near-sea shipping route, increasing its total number of shipping routes to 261.

The port handled more than 1.17 billion tonnes of cargo in 2020, up over 4 percent year on year and ranking first in the world for a 12th straight year, showed statistics from the Ministry of Transport.The port's container throughput hit 28.72 million TEUs last year, up over 4 percent year on year and ranking third globally.

Related Topics

World Ningbo January 2020 From Billion Million

Recent Stories

UAE Press: &#039;Thrive in Abu Dhabi&#039; is a sm ..

1 hour ago

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 108 million

1 hour ago

Brazil announces 44,299 new COVID-19 cases

2 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Feb 14, 2021 in Pakistan

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

Lavrov, Kerry Agree to Bolster US-Russia Cooperati ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.