Tokyo, Aug 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2021 ) :China proved its Olympic diving dominance once again on Saturday as Cao Yuan took gold in the individual 10m platform, with teammate Yang Jian scooping the silver.

Bronze went to Britain's Tom Daley, who edged his way back onto the podium after an emotional gold medal win in the men's 10m synchronised last week.