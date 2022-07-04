UrduPoint.com

China's Car Purchase Tax Cut Benefits Over 1 Mln Cars In One Month

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 04, 2022 | 01:30 PM

China's car purchase tax cut benefits over 1 mln cars in one month

BEIJING, July 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2022 ) --:Some 1.09 million cars enjoyed China's car purchase tax cut during the first month of the policy's implementation, according to the country's top taxation agency.

The tax cut policy, which applies to some low-emission passenger vehicles, had saved about 7.1 billion Yuan (about 1.06 billion U.S.

Dollars) for car buyers, data from the State Taxation Administration showed.

China decided in late May to halve the car purchase tax for passenger vehicles priced at no more than 300,000 yuan and with 2-liter or smaller engines, which will last from June 1 to the end of the year.

The move is part of China's policy mix to keep the economy stable as auto sales matter much to the country's consumption growth.

Related Topics

China Vehicles Car May June From Top Billion Million

Recent Stories

Mahira Khan stuns fans with her new look

Mahira Khan stuns fans with her new look

1 minute ago
 Kashmir Premier League season 2 is set to begin ne ..

Kashmir Premier League season 2 is set to begin next month

14 minutes ago
 Cristiano Ronaldo is planning to leave Manchester ..

Cristiano Ronaldo is planning to leave Manchester United

1 hour ago
 Hamza Shahbaz to introduce a major ‘Relief Packa ..

Hamza Shahbaz to introduce a major ‘Relief Package’ for the people of Punjab ..

2 hours ago
 Pakistan reports two deaths due to COVID-19

Pakistan reports two deaths due to COVID-19

2 hours ago
 Pakistan looks forward to engage with US at all le ..

Pakistan looks forward to engage with US at all levels: PM

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.