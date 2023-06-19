UrduPoint.com

China's Cargo Transport Volume Up Last Week: Official Data

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 19, 2023 | 11:20 AM

China's cargo transport volume up last week: official data

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2023 ) --:China's cargo transport volume registered stable growth last week, official data showed Monday.

The Ministry of Transport said in a statement that the country's logistics network operated in an orderly manner from June 12 to 18. About 73.

29 million tonnes of goods were transported by train in the period, up 2.66 percent from a week earlier.

The number of air freight flights stood at 3,837, up from 3,765 the previous week, while truck traffic on expressways totaled 53.41 million, up 1.88 percent. The combined cargo throughput of ports across the country came in at 247.59 million tonnes, an increase of 3.22 percent.

Related Topics

Traffic June From Million

Recent Stories

Pakistan observes 'Day of Mourning’ today for vi ..

Pakistan observes 'Day of Mourning’ today for victims of Greek shipwreck

10 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 June 2023

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 19 June 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 19 June 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

2 hours ago
 General Authority of Civil Aviation, ICAO sign col ..

General Authority of Civil Aviation, ICAO sign collaboration agreement

10 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed, Italian FM discuss promoting c ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, Italian FM discuss promoting cooperation

10 hours ago
 SCCI highlights half-yearly achievements, plans

SCCI highlights half-yearly achievements, plans

15 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.