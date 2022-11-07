UrduPoint.com

China's Central SOEs Make Progress In Advancing Reform: Report

Umer Jamshaid Published November 07, 2022 | 04:20 PM

China's central SOEs make progress in advancing reform: report

JINAN, Nov. 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2022 ) --:China's centrally administered state-owned enterprises (SOEs) have seen notable progress in advancing reforms and addressing challenges over the past decade, according to a latest report.

During the past decade, centrally administered SOEs have gathered strength and optimized structure with their combined assets climbing from 31.4 trillion Yuan (4.34 trillion U.S. Dollars) by the end of 2012 to 75.6 trillion yuan by the end of 2021, said the report released by the research center of the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission of the State Council.

The total investment by the centrally administered SOEs in emerging industries has expanded from 690 billion yuan in 2017 to 1.3 trillion yuan in 2021, the report added.

In the meantime, the centrally administered SOEs have addressed a series of institutional and procedural challenges, and comprehensively completed the corporate-governance reform of SOEs, according to the report.

Related Topics

Progress 2017 From Billion

Recent Stories

Punjab CM calls on Imran Khan at Zaman Park

Punjab CM calls on Imran Khan at Zaman Park

40 seconds ago
 PM, Secretary General of Arab League discuss bilat ..

PM, Secretary General of Arab League discuss bilateral ties

2 hours ago
 Swati asks FIA to reveal names of those behind his ..

Swati asks FIA to reveal names of those behind his arrest, torture and humiliati ..

2 hours ago
 Usman Buzdar gets bail in NAB case

Usman Buzdar gets bail in NAB case

3 hours ago
 Deliberations by COP27 leaders to shape future abo ..

Deliberations by COP27 leaders to shape future about climate change: PM

3 hours ago
 SC orders IGP to register FIR against attack on Im ..

SC orders IGP to register FIR against attack on Imran Khan

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.