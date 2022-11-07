JINAN, Nov. 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2022 ) --:China's centrally administered state-owned enterprises (SOEs) have seen notable progress in advancing reforms and addressing challenges over the past decade, according to a latest report.

During the past decade, centrally administered SOEs have gathered strength and optimized structure with their combined assets climbing from 31.4 trillion Yuan (4.34 trillion U.S. Dollars) by the end of 2012 to 75.6 trillion yuan by the end of 2021, said the report released by the research center of the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission of the State Council.

The total investment by the centrally administered SOEs in emerging industries has expanded from 690 billion yuan in 2017 to 1.3 trillion yuan in 2021, the report added.

In the meantime, the centrally administered SOEs have addressed a series of institutional and procedural challenges, and comprehensively completed the corporate-governance reform of SOEs, according to the report.