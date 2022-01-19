UrduPoint.com

China's Central SOEs Report Solid Profits Growth In 2021

Muhammad Irfan Published January 19, 2022 | 04:10 PM

China's central SOEs report solid profits growth in 2021

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2022 ) :China's centrally-administered state-owned enterprises (SOEs) saw solid growth in net profits in 2021 despite lingering impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic, showed official data Wednesday.

Net profits of central SOEs went up 29.8 percent from a year ago to hit 1.8 trillion Yuan (about 282.81 billion U.S. Dollars) last year. It showed an average two-year growth rate of 15.3 percent, said the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission (SASAC) of the State Council.

The central SOEs raked in 36.

3 trillion yuan in combined revenues in 2021, an increase of 19.5 percent year on year, SASAC spokesperson Peng Huagang said at the press conference.

Wednesday's data also showed that central SOEs spent more on research and development (R&D) in 2021 to boost innovation-driven development, the SASAC said. Their R&D input expanded 16.1 percent year on year to 904.59 billion yuan.

The overall solvency of central SOEs remained stable. At the end of December, the average debt-to-asset ratio of China's central SOEs came in at 64.9 percent.

Related Topics

China December From Billion

Recent Stories

UVAS holds workshop on ‘Whole Genome Variant Cal ..

21 minutes ago
 Over 700,000 electricity connections are pending: ..

Over 700,000 electricity connections are pending: Mian Zahid Hussain

50 minutes ago
 5,800 fertilizer bags seized from private mill

5,800 fertilizer bags seized from private mill

8 minutes ago
 39 cattle burnt in fire erupts in farm

39 cattle burnt in fire erupts in farm

8 minutes ago
 4 alleged robbers held

4 alleged robbers held

8 minutes ago
 Kremlin Considers Situation Between Gazprom, Moldo ..

Kremlin Considers Situation Between Gazprom, Moldovagaz to Be Exclusively Commer ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.