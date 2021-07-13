UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China's Central SOEs Reported Steady H1 Profit Growth

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 13th July 2021 | 04:30 PM

China's central SOEs reported steady H1 profit growth

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2021 ) :China's centrally-administered state-owned enterprises (SOEs) saw steady growth in profits in the first half of 2021, data by the country's state asset regulator showed Tuesday.

The combined net profits of central SOEs amounted to 1.02 trillion (about 157.5 billion U.S.

Dollars) in the first six months, according to the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission of the State Council.

The data put average year-on-year net profit growth for the same period of 2021 and 2020 at 20.6 percent. During the January-June period, central SOEs raked in 17.1 trillion Yuan in combined revenues.

Related Topics

Same 2020 Billion

Recent Stories

RAK Ruler receives Ambassador of Indonesia

2 minutes ago

PSL faces difficulties in scheduling next season

32 minutes ago

Sri Lanka administers over 200,000 COVID-19 vaccin ..

52 minutes ago

Clashes in refugee camp in Ethiopia's Tigray: huma ..

52 minutes ago

Formula One star Norris 'shaken' after Euro final ..

52 minutes ago

Pak-Uzbekistan negotiate to enhance cooperation in ..

52 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.