BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2021 ) :China's centrally-administered state-owned enterprises (SOEs) saw steady growth in profits in the first half of 2021, data by the country's state asset regulator showed Tuesday.

The combined net profits of central SOEs amounted to 1.02 trillion (about 157.5 billion U.S.

Dollars) in the first six months, according to the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission of the State Council.

The data put average year-on-year net profit growth for the same period of 2021 and 2020 at 20.6 percent. During the January-June period, central SOEs raked in 17.1 trillion Yuan in combined revenues.