UrduPoint.com

China's Central SOEs Up Investment In New Infrastructure

Sumaira FH Published June 22, 2022 | 02:30 PM

China's central SOEs up investment in new infrastructure

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2022 ) :China's centrally administered state-owned enterprises (SOEs) are ram ping up investment in new types infrastructure to facilitate industrial transformation, data from the country's top state-asset regulator showed.

In 2021, over 700 subsidiaries nearly 70 central SOEs invested a total 400 billion Yuan (about 59.6 billion U.S.

Dollars) in new infrastructure, according to the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission the State Council.

For the 2021-2025 period, the companies plan to invest in more than 1,300 new infrastructure projects, with investment amounting to over 10 trillion yuan.

New infrastructure refers to infrastructure that is digital, smart and innovative, including projects related to 5G networks, artificial intelligence and the internet Things. Net profits central SOEs expanded 5.6 percent year on year in the first four months the year, the commission has said.

Related Topics

Internet 5G From Top Billion

Recent Stories

Wayne Madsen, Shan Masood keep Derbyshire on track

Wayne Madsen, Shan Masood keep Derbyshire on track

19 minutes ago
 Bilawal Bhutto asks the nation to give the current ..

Bilawal Bhutto asks the nation to give the current government at least 1 year to ..

22 minutes ago
 Pakistan, IMF reach deal for release of US $1 bill ..

Pakistan, IMF reach deal for release of US $1 billion tranche

34 minutes ago
 Pakistani legend Zaheer Abbas has been shifted to ..

Pakistani legend Zaheer Abbas has been shifted to ICU due to his health conditio ..

1 hour ago
 State Bank of Pakistan rejects false reports, clai ..

2 hours ago
 Earthquake kills 950 people: Afghan officials

Earthquake kills 950 people: Afghan officials

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.