BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2022 ) :China's centrally administered state-owned enterprises (SOEs) are ram ping up investment in new types infrastructure to facilitate industrial transformation, data from the country's top state-asset regulator showed.

In 2021, over 700 subsidiaries nearly 70 central SOEs invested a total 400 billion Yuan (about 59.6 billion U.S.

Dollars) in new infrastructure, according to the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission the State Council.

For the 2021-2025 period, the companies plan to invest in more than 1,300 new infrastructure projects, with investment amounting to over 10 trillion yuan.

New infrastructure refers to infrastructure that is digital, smart and innovative, including projects related to 5G networks, artificial intelligence and the internet Things. Net profits central SOEs expanded 5.6 percent year on year in the first four months the year, the commission has said.