China's CGTN Able To Broadcast In Britain Despite Ban

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 04th March 2021 | 12:10 AM

China's CGTN able to broadcast in Britain despite ban

Paris, March 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2021 ) :The Chinese English-language news network CGTN will be able to broadcast in Britain, despite being officially banned there, as a result of a ruling by a French regulator, it emerged on Wednesday.

British regulator Ofcom slapped a ban on China Global Television Network on February 4, claiming that CGTN's state-backed ownership structure violated UK law.

According to Ofcom, a proposed transfer of CGTN's licence to a different media group would still keep the network tied to the Chinese Communist Party.

But the Chinese network argued that, under the terms of the European Convention on Transfrontier Television (CETT), it was authorised to broadcast in another European Council member country, in theory allowing it to continue broadcasting in Britain as well.

In December, the Chinese network petitioned the independent French CSA, asking it to recognise that CGTN fell under its jurisdiction, effectively amounting to an authorisation.

To do so, only two technical criteria needed to be met -- CGTN had to be distributed by a French satellite, Eutelsat in this case, via a signal emitted from France.

A CSA statement confirmed Wednesday that this was the case, and CGTN thus effectively falls within its jurisdiction.

The legal manoeuvre could allow the Chinese network to broadcast in Europe, including Britain, without the need of prior authorisation.

