China's Chang'e-5 Probe Prepares To Land On Moon

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Mon 30th November 2020 | 04:00 PM

China's Chang'e-5 probe prepares to land on moon

BEIJING, Nov. 30 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2020 ) :China's Chang'e-5 probe is preparing for a soft landing on the moon to undertake the country's first collection of samples from an extraterrestrial body.

The lander-ascender combination of the spacecraft separated from its orbiter-returner combination at 4:40 a.m. Monday (Beijing Time), according to the China National Space Administration (CNSA).

Launched on Nov.

24, Chang'e-5 is one of the most complicated and challenging missions in China's aerospace history, as well as the world's first moon-sample mission for more than 40 years.

The spacecraft is performing well and communication with ground control is normal, CNSA said.

The lander-ascender combination will execute a soft landing on the moon and carry out automatic sampling. The orbiter-returner will continue orbiting about 200 km above the lunar surface and wait for rendezvous and docking with the ascender.

