UrduPoint.com

China's Chemical Fiber Industry Posts Growth In Revenue

Umer Jamshaid Published July 04, 2022 | 04:50 PM

China's chemical fiber industry posts growth in revenue

BEIJING, Jul 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2022 ) :China's chemical fiber industry recorded an expansion in operating revenue during the first five months of the year, data from the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology showed.

The combined operating revenue of major firms in the sector, each with annual operating revenue of at least 20 million Yuan (about 2.99 million U.S. Dollars), hit 437.7 billion yuan, up 11.7 percent year on year.

These companies raked in 12.9 billion yuan in total profits, down 54.2 percent from a year earlier, according to the ministry.

During the January-May period, the total output of the industry stood at 27.64 million tonnes, staying flat from the same period in 2021, the ministry data showed.

Related Topics

Technology Same From Industry Billion Million

Recent Stories

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) set to incre ..

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) set to increase flights to Skardu

14 minutes ago
 Dua Zahra is nearer to 15 years of age: Medical Bo ..

Dua Zahra is nearer to 15 years of age: Medical Board

2 hours ago
 U.S. Mission Pakistan Celebrates Pakistani Women f ..

U.S. Mission Pakistan Celebrates Pakistani Women for Completing Inaugural USPWC ..

2 hours ago
 Dubai Customs’ Sea Customs Centers Management ma ..

Dubai Customs’ Sea Customs Centers Management makes 61,852 inspections and 120 ..

2 hours ago
 Shaheen Shah Afridi appointed as a goodwill ambass ..

Shaheen Shah Afridi appointed as a goodwill ambassador of the KPK Police

2 hours ago
 Medical reports reveal Dua Zehra’s age as “Nea ..

Medical reports reveal Dua Zehra’s age as “Nearest to 15 years”, according ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.