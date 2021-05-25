UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China's Child Welfare Services Shifting Focus To Minor Protection

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Tue 25th May 2021 | 11:10 AM

China's child welfare services shifting focus to minor protection

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2021 ) :China has planned to restructure its child welfare services and finish the reform process by 2025, shifting the focus of the service system to minor protection, the Ministry of Civil Affairs said Tuesday at a press conference.

Child welfare services in China have been dedicated to sheltering and supporting underage children whose guardianship is assumed by the civil affairs authorities, said the ministry, noting that many of the facilities now lie idle as the number of orphans dropped 66 percent from the 2012 figure to the current 190,000.

Close to 70 percent of county-level child welfare facilities have less than 10 residents, said Zhao Yong, an official with the ministry, adding that there are 1,217 child welfare facilities across the country.

In contrast with the declining orphan number, more children living with serious illness and disabilities are becoming unattended and in want of professional care, which the existing child welfare facilities fall short of, Zhao said.

Related Topics

China From

Recent Stories

COVID-19 claims 92 more lives over last 24 hours i ..

4 minutes ago

UAE ambassador presents credentials to Emir of Kuw ..

31 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Sheikh Zayed Book Award honours 2021 winners

11 hours ago

Noura Al Kaabi, UNESCO DG open UNESCO’s socio-ar ..

11 hours ago

UAE e-commerce sector emerges as the fastest-growi ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.