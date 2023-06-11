UrduPoint.com

China's Chongqing Opens Faster Import Route For Thai Durians

Faizan Hashmi Published June 11, 2023 | 01:50 PM

China's Chongqing opens faster import route for Thai durians

CHONGQING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2023 ) :Southwest China's Chongqing on Sunday welcomed the first direct cold-chain train of Thai durians that reached the megacity via the New International Land-Sea Trade Corridor.

The 150,000 durians from Thailand were first transported by road to Laos, where they were loaded on a train that traveled into China via the China-Laos Railway.

The entire journey took four days, down from 8-10 days on previous sea-road routes, said Deng Haoji, chief operating officer of Hongjiu Fruit, the company that purchased the fruits.

"For fruit importers, time is money and every hour is precious. This durian train has reduced costs, as well as losses during the transportation," Deng said.

The majority of the durians will enter markets in Chongqing, while the rest will continue the train journey to reach the neighboring province of Sichuan.

Related Topics

Thailand China Company Road Chongqing Laos Money Sunday Market From

Recent Stories

The Jaguars to encounter The Panthers in the World ..

The Jaguars to encounter The Panthers in the World Padel League&#039;s finale

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 June 2023

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 11 June 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 11 June 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

5 hours ago
 Upstart Crow wins Al Wathba Stallions in London

Upstart Crow wins Al Wathba Stallions in London

5 hours ago
 President grieved over loss of lives in KPK rains

President grieved over loss of lives in KPK rains

14 hours ago
 Speaker NA expresses grief over loss of lives, pro ..

Speaker NA expresses grief over loss of lives, property due to rain

14 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.