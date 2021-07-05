UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China's Chongqing Ups Emergency Flood Response Level

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 05th July 2021 | 02:30 PM

China's Chongqing ups emergency flood response level

CHONGQING, July 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2021 ) :The southwest Chinese megacity Chongqing heightened its emergency flood response to level three on Monday, as many rivers have swollen due to sustained downpours.

Flooding at the Caijia station of Sunxi River, Jiangjin District, reached 225.25 meters at its peak at 11:00 a.m. Monday, 0.38 meters above the warning level, according to data from the Chongqing hydrological monitoring station.

The monitoring station at 12:50 p.m. Monday issued an orange flood alert, the second-highest alert in the country's four-tier color-coded weather warning system, for the Wucha station of Qijiang River.

It predicted the water at the Wucha station would rise significantly over the next 10 hours, and is likely to hit 0.5 meters above the safety guarantee level, an increase of 6.6 meters to 7.1 meters.

The municipal water authority said it had notified the affected areas and urged them to make evacuation arrangements where necessary and strengthen both their monitoring of and warnings for flash floods.

Related Topics

Weather Flood Water China Orange Alert Chongqing From P

Recent Stories

UAE grants &#039;Golden Residency&#039; to top hig ..

18 minutes ago

FATF will take notice against India over its role ..

19 minutes ago

&#039;Cultural exchange makes us all stronger&#039 ..

1 hour ago

China reports 22 new coronavirus infections

2 hours ago

Over 183.8 million coronavirus cases worldwide

2 hours ago

UAE leaders offer condolences to Cyprus President ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.